Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Down 6.3%

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.54. 24,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 272,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sovos Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in Sovos Brands by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Sovos Brands by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

