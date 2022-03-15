Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Down 6.3%

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.54. 24,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 272,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.47.
Sovos Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOVO)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
