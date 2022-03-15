Sovryn Achieves Market Cap of $72.90 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00008769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $72.90 million and $304,321.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.47 or 0.06668446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,220.53 or 0.99959081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00040722 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,187,860 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC . The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

