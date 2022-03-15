SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Down 0.4%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 5,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.33% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

