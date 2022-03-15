SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,096.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $330.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $320.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.