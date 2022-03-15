SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 488,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,129,640 shares.The stock last traded at $39.38 and had previously closed at $39.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after buying an additional 1,981,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,163,000 after purchasing an additional 705,476 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,098,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,725,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 409,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 280,118 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

