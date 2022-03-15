SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after buying an additional 1,210,488 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,661,000 after purchasing an additional 565,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,740,000 after acquiring an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,923,000 after buying an additional 180,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,652,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.