SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,097. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

