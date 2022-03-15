SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.79

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.79 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 75838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

