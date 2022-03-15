SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.46 and last traded at $54.90. Approximately 173,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 94,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

