Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys 24,106 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

