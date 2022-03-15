Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,571 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

