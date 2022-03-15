Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.51% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.