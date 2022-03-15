Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up 1.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $84.12 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

