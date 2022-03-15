Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 18,373 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,373 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.