Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 22,470 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 2.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $3,094,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 69.0% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 199,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 107.3% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 222,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 115,335 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

