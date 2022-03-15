Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,008 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 11.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,517,000 after buying an additional 986,147 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.76.

