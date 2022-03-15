Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 17,530 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

