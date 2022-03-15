Spectrum (SPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,592.00

Spectrum (SPT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $12,639.51 and approximately $2,592.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00272210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001214 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

