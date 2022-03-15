Spell Token (SPELL) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Spell Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $289.59 million and approximately $58.17 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00035161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00104207 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token (CRYPTO:SPELL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 84,663,322,888 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Spell Token

