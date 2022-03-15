Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £135.90 ($176.72) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($196.36) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a £115 ($149.54) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £127.98 ($166.42).

Shares of SPX stock opened at £122.95 ($159.88) on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of £107.85 ($140.25) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($223.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of £147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

