Splinterlands (SPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.00 or 0.06695939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,435.82 or 0.99871473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00040782 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

