Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 489.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,609 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.80% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGDM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

