Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$56.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.46 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.91.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $103,492.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,744 shares of company stock worth $9,272,803. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.