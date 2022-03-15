Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $408,917.53 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

