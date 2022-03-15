Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPRB opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

