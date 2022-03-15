Stacks Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003119 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $51.88 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00222606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00175275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025673 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,264,793 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

