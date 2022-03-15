Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Sells 13,271 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($83,353.62).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 491.10 ($6.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 523.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.23. The stock has a market cap of £15.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.67).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 610 ($7.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 611.29 ($7.95).

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.