Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Sells 13,271 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($83,353.62).
Shares of STAN opened at GBX 491.10 ($6.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 523.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.23. The stock has a market cap of £15.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.67).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.26%.
About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
