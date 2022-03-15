Stanley Raymond March Purchases 6,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) VP Stanley Raymond March acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $21,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stanley Raymond March also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Stanley Raymond March acquired 2,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $6,200.00.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 4,015,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,748. The company has a market cap of $489.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

