Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 1,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.
Starpharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)
