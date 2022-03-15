StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Update

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

SRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StarTek by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $155.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.49.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

