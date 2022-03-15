State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.