State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

AMKR stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

