State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average is $159.17. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.51, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

