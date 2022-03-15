State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 349.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $7,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 113,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at $7,019,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 55.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

