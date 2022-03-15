State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,494,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after buying an additional 314,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

