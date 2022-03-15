Stealth Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $1.54 million and $393.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010195 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

