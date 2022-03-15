Stellar Market Cap Reaches $4.49 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $4.49 billion and $256.57 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00226250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00177700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00025829 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,097 coins and its circulating supply is 24,597,258,524 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.