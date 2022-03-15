Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS STMH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm is involved in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

