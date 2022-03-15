Step Finance Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $599,350.93 and $4.15 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.50 or 0.06626336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,465.48 or 1.00100115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040419 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

