Stephen Ingham Sells 92,047 Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.41), for a total value of £453,791.71 ($590,106.25).

Stephen Ingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of PageGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.21), for a total value of £111,497.70 ($144,990.51).

Shares of PageGroup stock traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 482.20 ($6.27). 2,411,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 13.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 576.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 621.03. PageGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 405.60 ($5.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 691 ($8.99).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.91) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.49) to GBX 770 ($10.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 662 ($8.61).

PageGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

