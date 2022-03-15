stETH (STETH) Price Tops $704.92 on Exchanges

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.10 or 0.06537033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,034.14 or 0.99827021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040595 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

