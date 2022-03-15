Steven Keith Bowman Buys 1,000 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,158.

Shares of LNR traded up C$1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$53.47. 319,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,058. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$68.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.38. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$48.99 and a 52 week high of C$84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

