Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFIX. KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $998.78 million, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 11,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 773,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,746 in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $13,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,093,000 after purchasing an additional 956,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

