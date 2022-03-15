Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 15th (AAL, AAON, ABC, ADS, ADXN, AFLYY, AGPYY, ANTO, AVAH, BARC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 15th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target on the stock.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,950 ($25.36) price target on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €350.00 ($384.62) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) price target on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,675 ($47.79). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.81) target price on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($10.01) to GBX 750 ($9.75). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,930 ($25.10) price target on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 265 ($3.45) target price on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$70.00 target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 590 ($7.67) target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.88) to GBX 800 ($10.40). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$20.00.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

