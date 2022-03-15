Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 15th (AAOI, ASIX, BKD, DNA, DTTLY, DVDCF, EIGR, ENVA, EQ, EQC)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 15th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

