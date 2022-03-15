STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several research firms have commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

