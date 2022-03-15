Stox (STX) Tops One Day Volume of $16,396.00

Stox (STX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Stox has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Stox coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Stox has a total market capitalization of $327,156.55 and approximately $16,396.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00206914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Stox Profile

Stox (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 54,041,021 coins and its circulating supply is 50,646,629 coins. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stox is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

