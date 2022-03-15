Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $122.41 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $122.41 million and $4.33 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010244 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 134,855,739 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.