Stratos (STOS) Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week

Stratos (STOS) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Stratos coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002529 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratos has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $19.70 million and $607,284.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.42 or 0.06529169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.55 or 0.99857436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00040248 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

