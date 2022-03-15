Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Reaches $114.59 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $36.59 or 0.00094668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $114.59 million and $7.61 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.07 or 0.06535965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,565.83 or 0.99785515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,131,832 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

